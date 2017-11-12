7 held, beef seized, 12 cows rescued after slaughter house raid in Bolangir

Bolangir: Tension erupted in Malpamunda under Kantabanji police limits last night, after a group of Bajrang Dal activists raided an illegal slaughter house and seized slices of beef along with a number of butcher tools. Tension receded only after police arrested seven persons reaching the spot.

The incident took place late in the night yesterday after a group of Bajrang Dal activists led by local lawyer Mohan Sharma raided the slaughter house located near JMJ English Medium School. During the raid, the activists found a huge amount of beef, butcher tools along with 12 cows at the spot and seized them. A tussle erupted between the slaughter house staffs and Bajrang Dal activists over the issue.

Kantabanji Police, Railway GRP and RPF personnel reached the spot getting information and tried to pacify the activists. However, tension receded only after cops arrested seven staffs of the slaughter house and seized the beef.