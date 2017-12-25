Headlines

7 devotees detained for taking mobile phones to Srimandir premises

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Srimandir

Puri: Amid viral photos of Srimandir premises on social media, as many as seven mobile phones were seized from visitors on the temple premises today.

Police have detained seven persons in this connection and interrogating.

According to reports, some devotees from neighbouring West Bengal, Jharkhand and Haryana visited the 12th century shrine this morning.

As many as seven devotees among them were seen having mobile phones with them following which servitors caught them with mobile phones and handed over to the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA).

However, the visitors claimed that they were unaware about prohibition of taking phones inside the temple premises and the security personnel did not ask them to keep the phones outside the temple during checking.

