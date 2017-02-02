Latest News Update

7 dead and several trapped in Kanpur building collapse

Kanpur

Kanpur:  Several people are still feared trapped after a building collapsed in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur on Wednesday, killing seven people.

As per sources, at least 25 to 30 people are trapped under the debris of the huge six storey apartment that was being constructed in Kanpur’s Jajmau area.

A massive rescue operation involving the Army, National Disaster Response Force, police as well as fire and emergency services personnel is underway.

Police have registered an FIR against the alleged owner of the building Samajwadi Party leader Mahtab Alam and the contractor.

