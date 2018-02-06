7 cops given life sentence in Dehradun fake encounter case, 10 freed

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday gave life imprisonment to seven suspended Uttarakhand policemen for killing a 22-year-old MBA student in a fake encounter in Dehradun in 2009.

The court, however, set aside the conviction and life term of 10 other suspended policemen.

A bench of Justice S Muralidhar and Justice I S Mehta upheld the trial court’s June 9, 2014, verdict regarding seven policemen, who murdered Ranbir Singh on July 3, 2009.

The policemen in their appeal had alleged that Ranbir Singh, a resident of Ghaziabad, had gone to Dehradun with two others for a dacoity and snatched the service revolver of one of them.

All of them were on security duty on July 3, 2009, in view of the visit of then president Pratibha Patil.