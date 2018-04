Aska: As many as seven persons were arrested in Ganjam district today for their alleged involvement in betting during an Indian Premier League (IPL) match.

Police have seized Rs 10 lakh and 18 mobile phones from their possession during the raid.

Police conducted raid acting on a tip-off raided a place at Biju Patnaik Chhak here and arrested the seven.