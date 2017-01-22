7.9 earthquake shakes Papua New Guinea, Tsunami alert rescinded

Port Moresby: A powerful magnitude 7.9 earthquake hit the Papua New Guinea (PNG) and Solomon Islands on Sunday, but a tsunami alert intially issued for the Pacific island nation and its neighbours was later cancelled.

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) measured the quake; some 47 km west of Arawa on the north Coast of Bougainville Island, and the depth was put at 154 km.

Earthquakes of such magnitude are common in Papua New Guinea, which sits on the so-called Pacific “Ring of Fire”, a hotspot for seismic activity due to friction between tectonic plates.

There were no reports of damage from the epicentre of the quake yet sources said.

Notably, in 2013 the Solomon Islands were hit by a devastating tsunami after an 8.0-magnitude earthquake rattled the region. That tsunami left at least 10 people dead, destroyed hundreds of homes and left thousands of people homeless.