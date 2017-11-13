7.3 magnitude earthquake hits Iraq-Iran border, death toll goes up to 207

Sulaymaniyah (Iraq): The death toll in the Iran-Iraq earthquake has gone up to 207 and more than 1,700 people have been injured, when a 7.3-magnitude earthquake shook the mountainous Iran-Iraq border on Sunday.

The quake hit 30 kilometres (19 miles) southwest of Halabja in Iraqi Kurdistan at around 9.20 pm, when many people would have been at home, the US Geological Survey said.

Thousands of Iranian and Iraqi citizens flocked to the streets due to fear of aftershocks.

The worst-hit towns in Iran were Qasr-e Shirin in Kermanshah and Azgaleh, about 40 kilometres northwest, sources said.

30 Red Cross teams had been sent to the quake zone, parts of which had experienced power cuts.

In 1990, a 7.4-magnitude quake near the Caspian sea in northern Iran killed 40,000 people and left 300,000 more injured and half a million homeless. Within seconds the quake reduced dozens of towns and nearly 2,000 villages to rubble.