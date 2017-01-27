68th R-Day celebrated amid tight security in state

Bhubaneswar: The 68th Republic Day was celebrated amid tight security all across the state on Thursday. While Governor SC Jamir hoisted the flag at Mahatma Gandhi Marg in the capital city, Chief Minister Naveen Pattnaik marked his presence at Barabati Stadium in Cuttack to celebrate the occasion.

Governor after reaching the venue at Gandhi Marg at around 8:30 am, he was attended by Chief Secretary Aditya Prasad Padhi and Director General of Police KB Singh. Later the occasion was followed by series of events including March Past by State Police, school children and cultural programmes by many civilian groups.

16 police personnel including 2 IPS officers were awarded President’s Police Medals by Governor. Railway Police Inspector General Vinaytosh Mishra, CID Inspector Prasanna Kumar Dash were given President’s Police Medal for distinguished service. Malkangiri Superintendent of Police Mitrabhanu Mahapatra and Kalahandi SP Brijesh Kumar Ray were awarded the Police Medal for Gallantry.

Similarly at Barabati Stadium, Chief Minister was taken in an open jeep for taking the salute.

Tight security arrangements were beefed up all across the state, especially in the Maoists affected areas, for smooth celebrations of the Republic Day.

Besides, Republic Day celebrations were held at all district headquarters of the state.