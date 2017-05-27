Over 67,000 students take NEST 2017 today

Bhubaneswar: Over 67,000 students take the entrance examination for admission into the National institute of Science Education and Research (NISER), Bhubaneswar today.

The entrance exam popularly known as National Entrance Screening Test (NEST) 2017 has been conducted in 60 cities (124 venues) across the country on May 27, today at 10 am to 1 pm.

However, in Odisha the test will also be conducted in Cuttack, Bolangir, Koraput, Rourkela and Sambalpur for admission into 5-year Integrated M.Sc program in basic sciences- biology, chemistry, mathematics and physics at the NISER here and University of Mumbai’s department of atomic energy centre for excellence is basic sciences (UM-DAE CEBS).

NEST 2017 results (merit list) will be declared on June 16. Successful candidates will be asked to participate in an admission/counselling process and the admission will be given on the basis of the merit list.