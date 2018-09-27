66th Odisha Police Duty Meet inaugurated in Cuttack

Cuttack: The 66th edition of Odisha Police Duty Meet 2018 was inaugurated today by Sunil Kumar Ray, IPS, Director Intelligence Odisha at Reserve Police Ground in Buxibazar here. Ray received the ceremonial salute in a colourful parade organised exclusively for the purpose.

“Police Duty Meet is an occasion in which a police officer gets an opportunity to display his/her talent and skills,” Ray said in his address.

As many as 195 competitors and 21 K-Nine (Dogs) from 37 Police Districts and Establishments are participating in this mega annual event. Out of this, there are 40 Inspectors, 42 Sub-Inspectors, 48 ASIs and 65 Constables, who are participating in different events of the Duty Meet.

The Duty Meet which is scheduled to be held for three days will witness competitions in varied policing subjects like observation and police portrait, Scientific Aid to Investigation, Medico Legal Test, Finger Print Identification, Lifting – Packing and Forwarding of Exhibit, Photography, DNA Finger Printing, Technical Surveillance, Cyber Crimes, Laws & Rules and Computer Awareness Test etc.

The successful competitors will be selected to participate in the All India Police Duty meet and Odisha DGP, RP Sharma, will be the Chief Guest in the valedictory function on September 29, it was learnt.

Santosh Kumar Upadhayay, Additional DGP, Crime Branch gave the welcome address on the inaugural function.

Arun Bothra, IGP CID CB and many Senior Officer of State Police and some Retired Police Officers were present at the event.