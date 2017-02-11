65 yr old ‘Baba’ raped 62 yr old woman

Bhubaneswar: Khandagiri police have arrested a self-proclaimed Baba for allegedly raping an woman during the ongoing Khandagiri Mela here in the city. The police arrested the Baba from Bolgarh in Khordha district on Thursday

The accused was identified as Nageswar Patra (aged 65) of Rajsunakhela under the Ranpur police limits in Nayagarh district. Both the Baba and the victim were sent for medical examination.

The Baba allegedly raped the woman (aged 62) at the Barabhuja Ashram at Khadagiri on Wednesday night. He had invited the woman to visit the Kandagiri Mela and raped her on the pretext of giving spiritual initiation to her. The victim was found in a critical condition near Dhabaleswar Gada in the CDA area of Cuttack.

The Khandagiri police raided the Barabhuja Ashram to nab the accused and tried to track the Baba’s mobile number and finally caught him from Bankoi in Bolgarh on Thursday. The accused confessed to his crime before the police.

As per police sources, last week, the woman had been to Puri to visit Shree Jagannath Temple. On the way while returning, she met the Baba in the bus. They had a decent exchange of talks during their journey.

The woman stopped at Cuttack while the Baba went for his destination giving his visiting card and inviting her to the Khandagiri mela for spiritual initiation.

The woman then arrived on Monday at the Khandagiri mela and searched for Baba to meet. After meeting, they had spiritual discussion among themselves and during afternoon, the woman wanted to leave for her place.

Bu the Baba stopped her and asked her to stay at night for getting initiation. Being unaware of his evil intentions, she stayed back in the Ashram.

Later in the quite deserted night, the Baba brutally raped her and forced her away of the ashram in the wee hours.