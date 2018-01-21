63rd Jio Filmfare Awards 2018: Irrfan Khan, Vidya Balan win big

Mumbai: It was a celebration night for Bollywood biggies of the best works from the year 2017. The much awaited 63rd Jio Filmfare Awards 2018 took place on January 20 at the NSCI Dome in Worli, Mumbai.
The starry night was hosted by Shah Rukh Khan while his friend and ace director Karan Johar provided him some company on the stage.
While there were multiple pictures and videos from the event all over social media, we are here to serve you with the list of winners from this award night. At Filmfare Awards 2018, Hindi Medium bagged the Best Film while the Best actor awards were won by Irrfan Khan (Hindi Medium) and Vidya Balan (Tumhari Sulu).
Here is the complete list of winners at the 63rd Jio Filmfare Awards 2018:
Best Film- Hindi Medium
Best Film (Critics)- Newton
Best Director- Ashwini Iyer Tiwari for Bareilly Ki Barfi
Best Actor in a Leading Role (Male)- Irrfan Khan for Hindi Medium
Best Actor in a Leading Role (Female)- Vidya Balan for Tumhari Sulu
Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Male)- Rajkummar Rao for Bareilly ki Barfi
Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Female)- Meher Vij for Secret Superstar
Best Actor Critics (Male)- Rajkummar Rao for Trapped
Best Actor Critics (Female)- Zaira Wasim for Secret Superstar
Best Debut Director- Konkona Sen Sharma for A Death In The Gunj
Best Music Album- Jagga Jasoos
Best Lyrics- Amitabh Bhattacharya for Ullu Ka Patha (Jagga Jasoos)
Best Playback Singer (Male)- Arijit Singh for Roke Na Ruke Naina( Badrinath Ki Dulhania)
Best Playback Singer (female)- Meghna Mishra for Nachdi Phira (Secret Superstar)
Lifetime Achievement Award- Mala Sinha & Bappi Lahiri
Best Original Story- Amit Masurkar for Newton
Best Dialogue- Hitesh Kewalya for Shubh Mangal Saavdhan
Best Screenplay- Shubhashish Bhutiani for Mukti Bhawan
Best Action- Tom Struthers for Tiger Zinda Hai
Best Background Score- Pritam for Jagga Jasoos
Best Production Design- Parul Sondh for Daddy
Best Costume- Rohit chaturvedi for A Death In The Gunj
Best Sound design- Anish John for Trapped
Best editing- Nitin Baid for Trapped
Best Choreography- Vijay Ganguly & Ruel Dausan Varindiani for Galti Se Mistake (Jagga Jasoos)
Best Cinematography- Sirsha Ray for A Death In The Gunj