6,385 nominations filed on first day

Bhubaneswar: As per earlier notification by State Election Commission (SEC), the process of filing nomination papers for the upcoming panchayat polls has started from Wednesday and will continue till January 17. On the first day, around 6385 candidates have filed their nominations for the election. While the highest number of nominations were filed in Ganjam with 531 filings, lowest were reported in Jharsuguda at 7 filings.

Out of total 6,385 filings, maximum of 4,733 were received for the Ward Member candidature, 1071 filings were received for Sarpanch candidature, 543 filings were received for Samiti Member candidature and 38 filings were received for Zilla Parishad member.

With highest number of candidature received from Ganjam district, 379 filings were received for Ward Member, 104 filings were received for Sarpanch candidature and 48 filings were received for Samiti Member candidature. While no one in the district have filed for Zilla Parishad member.

The Jharsuguda district with lowest number of filings, 6 numbers of filings were received for Ward Member candidature and 1 filing was received for Sarpanch candidature.

It may be noted here that the papers will be scrutinized on January 18 and the candidates can withdraw their nominations till January 21. The final list of candidates will be published the same day after 3 PM.