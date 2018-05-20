6,304 students appear for JEE (Advanced) 2018 in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: While over 2 lakh students across the country took the JEE (Advanced) 2018 tests, as many as 6,304 students from Odisha appeared the exam which began at 9 am on Sunday.

The students who are appearing for the national level engineering entrance exams at different centres in the state are aspiring get admissions into 23 Indian Institute of Technology (IITs).

The examination will have two sittings. The Paper-I test will be held from 9 am to 12 pm and Paper-II test from 2 pm to 5 pm.

The computer-based examination is being conducted by the IIT-Kanpur.

As per guidelines, students were allowed into the examination centres from 7.30 am with a printed copy of the downloaded admit card along with an original photo identity card.

The students will not be allowed to leave the examination hall an hour before the examination.

The results will be declared on June 10.

Candidates who will qualify the JEE Advanced can get admissions into bachelors, integrated masters and dual degree programmes (entry at the 10+2 level) in the IITs and NITs across India.