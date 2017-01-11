Over 6,000 turtles rescued in UP

Amethi: In one of the biggest seizures across the country, over 6,000 turtles were rescued after a house was raided in Uttar Pradesh’s Amethi on Tuesday.
A local has been arrested in connection with this case. He allegedly stuffed the animals into sacks for smuggling, police said.
Thousands of turtles were found stuffed in sacks and also on the ground inside the compound of the accused’s home in the Gauriganj town.
Turtles are found all along the gangetic belt in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. The turtle smuggling network in the country extends from Uttar Pradesh to Bihar, West Bengal and Assam. From Kolkata the main transit point turtles are smuggled to Bangladesh, Myanmar, China, Thailand, Hong Kong and other Southeast Asian countries from its shores.
Turtles are also believed to be in high demand around the harvest festival of Makar Sakranti its meat is consumed in eastern and north eastern India.