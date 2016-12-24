600 Priests at Telangana CM KCR’s Housewarming party

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) organized a grand housewarming ceremony for his palatial new home in Hyderabad last month. In this ceremony he attended a mass housewarming performed by 600 priests from across the state.
KCR and some ministers joined the ceremony. Head priest Seenu Gopal Sharma presided over the ceremonies, along with hundreds of Veda Pandits.
Several lakh rupees have been spent on the construction for the new home of Rao’s in Begumpet sources said. It is designed just like to be a fortress.
KCR’s bathroom has been fitted with bullet proof glass as well as his son’s bedroom to have been fitted with the high quality glass. Apart from it also CCTvs, high compound walls and 50 security personnel monitoring the camp office cum residence 24*7.
The place is constructed by the Mumbai based realty major Shapoorji Pallonji. Notably KCR is a z+ security protectee and travels in “mine proof” cars.