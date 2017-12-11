60 cows rescued in Khordha, truck driver held

Khordha: Jankia police today busted an illegal cattle trafficking racket with rescue as many as 60 cows and arrested one person in this connection.

The raid took place this morning in Khordha district after police got specific tip-off on the cow transport by a truck through Golipada toll gate. A team of cops led by Jankia police Station IIC detained the truck (Registration Number OR 09 N 0647) chased the truck and detained near the toll gate. Later on, the cops conducted a search of the vehicle.

Police took the driver of the truck into custody after finding at least 60 cows inside the truck, which were being transported under inhumane conditions.

Police are interrogating the detained to get more information on the cattle mafias involved in the case.