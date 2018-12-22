6 terrorists killed in Pulwama encounter

Srinagar /Pulwama: Six terrorists were gunned down by the security forces in Tral region of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday.

Reports said a huge cache of arms and ammunition was recovered from the slain terrorists.

This is seen as a big win for security forces.

Officials said six militants belonging to the Zakir Musa-led Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind outfit were killed in the encounter in Pulwama district.

One terrorist was identified as Soliha Mohammad, reportedly a top aide of militant Zakir Musa. Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind is a cell of Al-Qaeda operating in the Kashmir valley.

A cordon and search operation has been launched in Arampora village in Awantipora area of the south Kashmir district. This was carried on after getting specific intelligence input about the presence of terrorists.

Militants fired upon the security forces when they were conducting searches, officials said.