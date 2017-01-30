6 people killed after gunmen open fire on worshippers at Quebec city mosque

Canada: At least six people were killed and several injured after gunmen opened fire on worshipers at a mosque in Quebec City, Canada, during evening prayers on Sunday. The police have said that they have arrested two suspects, but refused to divulge any details.
Although the police did not reveal the toll, the mosque’s president Mohamed Yangui confirmed that five people had died. Eyewitnesses told that around 40 people were present at the mosque when three armed men barged in and began to shoot.
Canadian President Justin Truddeau has expressed his condolences. Quebec’s Prime Minister, Philippe Couillard, said in a series of Twitter posts that the government was “mobilized to ensure the security of the people of Quebec.”
The attack comes as Canada has vowed to open its arms wide to Muslims and refugees after US President Donald Trump’s controversial immigration ban Friday sparked travel chaos and outrage around the world. Canada has welcomed more than 39,670 Syrian refugees between November 2015 and early January 2017, according to government figures.