6-member team to probe chlorine gas leakage on SCB Hospital premises

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Chlorine gas leakage

Cuttack: A six-member team has been formed by the district administration today to probe the Chlorine gas leakage incident that took place at SCB Medical College and Hospital premises on Wednesday.

The team comprises officials of the public health division, additional director of Factories & Boilers Directorate and SCB superintendent.

The district collector has asked the team led by ADM (Revenue) Raghuram Iyer to submit the probe report based on which action will be taken.

As many as 46 persons including some students of the nearby hostels, firefighting officials and other patients admitted in the treatment wards of the hospital around the pump house took ill following leakage of the gas from tanks placed inside the pump house located inside the medical premises yesterday.

While some of them were initially discharged from the hospital after preliminary treatment, as many as 26 persons are still undergoing treatment. Out of them 14 are being treated in Pulmonary medicine, 12 including 8 firefighting officials have been shifted to ICU, sources said.

