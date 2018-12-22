6 killed in blast in Somalia

International
By pragativadinewsservice
blast in Somalia
9

Mogadishu: At least 6 persons were killed in a blast near presidential palace in Somalia, police said.

They said it was a suicide car bombing near the presidential palace. Several persons were wounded in the incident.

Related Posts

23 killed in Nepal bus mishap

Facebook, Twitter remove fake sites before Bangladesh poll

Pak PM calls up UN chief, rakes up Kashmir issue

Col. Ahmed Mohamud said those killed in the Saturday morning blast included soldiers and civilians.

The bomber targeted a military checkpoint near the rear entrance of the heavily fortified palace, Capt. Mohamed Hussein said.

There is no immediate claim of responsibility for the blast. The al-Qaida-linked al-Shabab extremist group often targets the capital, police said.

pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.