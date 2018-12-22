6 killed in blast in Somalia

Mogadishu: At least 6 persons were killed in a blast near presidential palace in Somalia, police said.

They said it was a suicide car bombing near the presidential palace. Several persons were wounded in the incident.

Col. Ahmed Mohamud said those killed in the Saturday morning blast included soldiers and civilians.

The bomber targeted a military checkpoint near the rear entrance of the heavily fortified palace, Capt. Mohamed Hussein said.

There is no immediate claim of responsibility for the blast. The al-Qaida-linked al-Shabab extremist group often targets the capital, police said.