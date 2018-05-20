6 jawans killed, 1 injured in Naxal attack in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada

Dantewada: Six jawans were killed and one jawan was injured in an IED blast in Cholanar village of Dantewada district in Chhattisgarh on Sunday.

The attack took place around 11 am when the jawans were heading to a road-construction site near Cholanar in a jeep.

Three of the martyred jawans were from the Chhattisgarh Armed Force and two from the District Force.

Soon after the attack, troops of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) rushed to the spot.

“Six jawans were killed and one injured according to preliminary investigation. Search operation is being held by security forces. The blast could be of high intensity, but the exact details will come after the investigation,” Sunder Raj P, DIG Anti-Naxal Operation.

Four INSAS rifles and two AK-47 rifles that the jawans were armed with are also reportedly missing.