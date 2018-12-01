6 black bucks die in Sayaji Baug zoo in Vadodara

Vadodara: Giving a shock to animal lovers, six black bucks died at Sayaji Baug zoo in Vadodara in Gujarat.

Reports said the endangered species were allegedly attacked by a pack of stray dogs. Officials said on Saturday that the samples of these black bucks have been sent to a veterinary hospital in Anand.

A pack of stray dogs entered the black buck enclosure in the zoo and attacked them, the reports said and added that 3 to 4 of them had dog bite marks on their back and legs.

Forest officials said black bucks are highly protected species under the schedule I of the Wildlife Protection Act.

Officials warned of strict action against the zoo staff over the incident.

Heavy fine would be imposed on the private agency manning security at the garden, they added.