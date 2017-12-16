6.5-magnitude earthquake jolts Indonesia; 2 dead, hundreds of house damaged

Jakarta: At least two people have been killed following a strong 6.5-magnitude earthquake Indonesia’s main island of Java, according to reports.

The earthquake struck at a depth of 91 km just outside the coastal town of Cipatujah, Java island late Friday, the US Geological Survey said.

The tremor was felt across the island including in the capital Jakarta, some 300 km from the epicentre.

At least a hundred houses were damaged across West Java and Central Java provinces, the national disaster mitigation agency said.

Some 170,000 lives were lost when a 9.1-magnitude quake and tsunami struck Aceh in December 2004, which also hit coastal areas as far away as Somalia.