Headlines

6.5-magnitude earthquake jolts Indonesia; 2 dead, hundreds of house damaged

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
earthquake

Jakarta: At least two people have been killed following a strong 6.5-magnitude earthquake Indonesia’s main island of Java, according to reports.

The earthquake struck at a depth of 91 km just outside the coastal town of Cipatujah, Java island late Friday, the US Geological Survey said.

The tremor was felt across the island including in the capital Jakarta, some 300 km from the epicentre.

At least a hundred houses were damaged across West Java and Central Java provinces, the national disaster mitigation agency said.

Some 170,000 lives were lost when a 9.1-magnitude quake and tsunami struck Aceh in December 2004, which also hit coastal areas as far away as Somalia.

Related Items:,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

Zaira Wasim Zaira Wasim
1.3K
Headlines

Dangal girl Zaira Wasim molestation case: CM Mehbooba Mufti calls for strict action
elephants elephants
1.0K
State at Large

Elephant herd creates panic on NH 215 in Keonjhar
Hockey World League Hockey World League
882
Headlines

HWL Final: Naveen awards Rs 10 lakh to each Team India player after win against Germany

Follow us on

Archives

Subscribe Our News

Enter Your Email Address

Copyright © 2016 Pragativadi. Powered by 4u Software Solutions

To Top