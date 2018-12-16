6.1-magnitude quake jolts Papua

Papua: A 6.1-magnitude earthquake has rocked Papua located in the eastern Indonesia on Sunday.

According to US seismologists the quake was about 158 kilometres (98 miles) south-southwest of the province’s capital Jayapura at 6:42 pm (0942 GMT) at a depth of 61 kilometres. But, no tsunami warning was issued.

The quake was felt in Jayapura, but residents did not panic, Papua’s military spokesman in Jayapura Dax Sianturi said.

Reports said officials are still assessing the impact of the quake. There were no immediate reports of casualties.

Indonesia experiences frequent seismic and volcanic activity due to its position on the Pacific “Ring of Fire”, where tectonic plates collide.