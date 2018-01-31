6.1 magnitude earthquake jolts northern India, tremors felt in Srinagar, Delhi NCR

New Delhi: Tremors were felt in parts of north India, including Srinagar and the national capital New Delhi on Wednesday afternoon, after an earthquake struck Afghanistan.

USGS reported that the magnitude of the earthquake was 6.1 and the epicentre was in the Hindukush region.

The tremors in the national capital region lasted for well over a minute. Reports from Srinagar said the tremors were intensive and people were seen coming out of their offices and homes soon after. Similar scenes were witnessed in Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurgaon and New Delhi.

Initial reports said Pakistan has also felt severe to moderate tremors during the said period. Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar were among cities which reportedly felt the tremors.