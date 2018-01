New Delhi: An earthquake measuring 6.0 on the Richter scale hit the Myanmar-India (Manipur) Border Region this afternoon.

According to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the quake occurred at 12:17 pm at a depth of 35 km.

It occurred in the Myanmar-India (Manipur) Border Region at a latitude of 24.7 N and longitude of 94.7 E, it said.

No casualty or loss of properties has been reported yet.