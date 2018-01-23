6.0 magnitude earthquake hits Indonesia

Jakarta: A strong earthquake measuring 6.0 on the Richter scale hit Indonesia’s capital Jakarta on Tuesday.
The earthquake which forced some buildings to be evacuated, but there was no immediate tsunami threat or reported injuries, as per sources.
The United States Geological Survey said the 6.0 magnitude quake struck at a depth of 43 kilometres.
That contrasted with an initial report from the Indonesian Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics agency, which said the quake had a 6.4 magnitude at a shallower 10-kilometre depth.
The epicentre was off the coast, about 130 kilometres southwest of the sprawling city.
An earthquake struck Indonesia’s western province of Aceh in December 2016, killing more than 100 people, injuring many more and leaving tens of thousands homeless.