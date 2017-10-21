PRAGATIVADI:LEADING ODIA DAILY

58th Police Commemoration Day observed across Odisha

Police Commemoration Day

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Police today observed the 58th Police Commemoration Day across the state with paying respect to the martyrs during separate functions held at Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and Koraput.

Police Commemoration Day

DGP Dr RP Sharma led the event held at the state Police Headquarters and paid homage to the cops who sacrificed their lives in line of duty amid gun salutes. A two-minute silence was also observed for at least nine policemen from the state who martyred this year.

Bhubaneswar-Cuttack twin city Police Commissioner YB Khurania led the Police Commemoration Day event held at the Reserve Police Ground at Bhubaneswar. Addressing the visitors during the event Khurania claimed that the number of martyrs has been brought down significantly this year due to modernization of the force as well as successful Maoist defense strategy. The event also witnessed a parade held by the Commissionerate Police.

Similarly, the DIG (South Western Range), Koraput S Shyni attended the Commemoration Day event at Police Ground in Koraput and offered floral tribute to the martyred cops.

Notably, the Police Commemoration Day is observed on October 21, every year to commemorate the highest sacrifice of 10 Indian policemen who were martyred in the Chinese attack in Ladakh in 1959.

 

