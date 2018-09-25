58th National Open Athletics Championships begins in city

Bhubaneswar: The country’s top field athletes will be seen in action in the 58th National Open Athletics Championships, which kicked of from today in Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar.
Around 805 athletes from across the country would be taking part in four-day mega sport event organised by Sports & Youth Services Department of Odisha government.
While all qualifying rounds will be held between 7 am to 10 am every day, medal events will take place from 6 pm to 10 pm in the evening.
A 15-member team including star athletes Purnima Hembram, Jauna Murmu, Amiya Mallick and Parbati Sethi will represent Odisha in the sporting extravaganza.
However, Asian Games medallist including ace sprinter Dutee Chand, javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, emerging star Hima Das, discus thrower Seema Punia and seasoned steeplechaser Sudha Singh have decided to skip the event.
All focus will be on four Asian medal-winner athletes, including triple jump gold medallist Arpinder Singh, women’s long jump silver medallist V. Neena, 1500m bronze winner PU Chitra and 400m silver-winning 400m hurdler A Dharun.
Reportedly, Amiya Mallick has qualified for the semi-final of 100 metre sprint event.