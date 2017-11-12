55 new airports needed by 2030 as traffic grows

Mumbai: India will need to construct airports to handle an additional 500-600 million passengers by 2030.
The 55 new airports that are estimated to be required by 2030 will need 150,000 to 200,000 acres of land to be allocated for their development. All of this will require USD36-45 billion of investment, according to sources.
Major airports such as Mumbai, Delhi and Chennai are at the highest risk of saturation with increase in number of fliers.
Smaller airports like Agartala, Dehradun, Guwahati, Jaipur, Kozhikode, Lucknow, Pune, Srinagar and Trichy are already operating beyond their design capacity.
The Indian airport system is expected to exceed its maximum structural capacity by FY 2022 and this level could be reached earlier if the new airport projects are delayed.
For airlines, the big challenge would be getting arrival/departure time slots and parking bays. Indian carriers are expected to induct close to 350-400 aircraft over the next five years.
Over the last three years, domestic passenger traffic has grown at a rate of 18.9%, rising from 61 million to 103 million passengers, in 2017. India is now the third largest domestic market in the world.