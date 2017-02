5403 nomination papers filed in second phase

Bhubaneswar: As many as 5403 nomination papers were filed in the second phase of nominations for the three-tier panchayat elections scheduled to start from February 13. The second phase of nominations were filed between January 27 and 30.

Altogether 5365 papers have been filed for ward member posts, while 21 Sarpanch nominees have filed their papers and 17 aspirants have filed for Panchayat Samiti membership.

The maximum number of nomination paper was filed in Mayurbhanj district mounting to 667. While 546 nomination papers were filed in Sundargarh district. About 540 nomination papers weren received in Bargarh district, while six papers were filed in Kendrapara district. The first phase of nomination papers was filed between January 11 and 17.

However, during the first phase, about 2,20,430 nomination papers were filed.