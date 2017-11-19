PRAGATIVADI:LEADING ODIA DAILY

Breaking News

﻿
Latest News Update

54 students fined Rs 25, 000 each for ragging in Bihar

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Bihar

Patna: As many as 54 girl students of the Darbhanga Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) have been fined Rs 25,000 each in connection with incidents of ragging.

The fined Darbhanga students include both second-year and first-year students. While the seniors have been fined for their alleged involvement in ragging, the juniors have been financially punished for refusing to identify their tormentors, according to sources.

The college authorities took the action after its Anti-Ragging Committee submitted a report. The Committee was formed on a directive of the Medical Council of India (MCI).

On November 11, a first-year student of the DMCH living in the college hostel complained to the MCI about the ragging incident. She accused the senior students of repeated ragging.

Earlier this month, the administration of Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College and Hospital in Bhagalpur imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 each on 33 second-year students for ragging juniors.

Related Items:, , ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

British Airways British Airways
9.3K
Headlines

In pics: Strange birds attack on air causes serious damages to British Airways flight
Viral video Viral video
8.2K
Headlines

Viral video: Two arrested after victim’s father files FIR at Baripada Sadar PS
stripped naked stripped naked
6.0K
Crime

Shame! Girl student stripped naked, filmed by miscreants in city

Follow us on

Archives

Subscribe Our News

Enter Your Email Address

Copyright © 2016 Pragativadi. Powered by 4u Software Solutions

To Top