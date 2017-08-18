54 IAS officers in Uttarakhand get notice for not attending flag hoisting

Dehradun: As many as 54 IAS officers in Uttarakhand have been served show cause notices for not attending the flag hoisting event in Dehradun on Independence Day, as per sources on Friday.

The list of officers who have been given show cause notices include those of the rank of principal and additional secretaries, the sources said.

The notices issued by Chief Secretary S Ramaswamy late on Thursday evening ask the officials concerned to explain at the earliest why they missed the flag hoisting function held in Dehradun on Independence Day.

The move comes after Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat took strong exception to the absence of a number of senior officers from the main event at the Parade Ground in Dehradun on the occasion.

The chief minister had asked the chief secretary to seek an explanation from the officials for not attending the flag hoisting events and act against those who had absented themselves without satisfactory reasons, as per sources.