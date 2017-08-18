PRAGATIVADI:LEADING ODIA DAILY

Breaking News

﻿
Headlines

54 IAS officers in Uttarakhand get notice for not attending flag hoisting

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
IAS officers

Dehradun: As many as 54 IAS officers in Uttarakhand have been served show cause notices for not attending the flag hoisting event in Dehradun on Independence Day, as per sources on Friday.

The list of officers who have been given show cause notices include those of the rank of principal and additional secretaries, the sources said.

The notices issued by Chief Secretary S Ramaswamy late on Thursday evening ask the officials concerned to explain at the earliest why they missed the flag hoisting function held in Dehradun on Independence Day.

The move comes after Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat took strong exception to the absence of a number of senior officers from the main event at the Parade Ground in Dehradun on the occasion.

The chief minister had asked the chief secretary to seek an explanation from the officials for not attending the flag hoisting events and act against those who had absented themselves without satisfactory reasons, as per sources.

Related Items:, , , ,
Comments

Most Popular

7th Pay 7th Pay
2.5K
Headlines

7th Pay Commission: No hike on minimum pay, allowances for employees
Naveen Naveen
2.5K
Headlines

CM Naveen Patnaik nominated as Best Administrator, tops India’s list
trains trains
1.2K
Twin City

Rescheduled trains, changed routes for modernization work at Cuttack Railway station
incentive incentive
1.1K
Headlines

Odisha raises cash incentive for inter-caste marriage to Rs 1L
metro rail metro rail
980
Headlines

Cabinet approves new metro rail policy to expand networks
To Top