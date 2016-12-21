521 heritage signage to come up in the city

Bhubaneswar: The Ekamra Kshetra, as the Heritage District was known in the past, will soon have 521 heritage signage to go in sync , which are presently dotted with normal signage and are often found as a gross mismatch to the city’s unique architectural style and the essence of the Kalingan Temple building norms.

While the research and ground work for the design has been made by the Heritage Cell of the Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA), Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) would be erecting the new signage. Further, the Odisha Mining Corporation (OMC) will finance the project to develop the heritage signage process with an investment of more than Rs 2.75 crore is to be made by the mining major.