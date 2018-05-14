51 lives lost due to Nor’wester, lightning in Odisha since April 1: Maheswar Mohanty

Bhubaneswar: As many as 51 people lost their lives due to Nor’wester (Kalabaisakhi) and lightning in the state since April 1, informed Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Maheswar Mohanty on Monday.

While 47 persons were killed in lightning strikes, four people died as Nor’wester swept different parts of Odisha, the minister told media persons.

“The Revenue and Disaster Management Department had received a preliminary report on crop loss in six districts due to unseasonal rain. The six affected districts are Bargarh, Dhenkanal, Jajpur, Mayurbhanj, Malkangiri and Subarnapur”, said the minister.

“While Bargarh reported the highest loss with crops over 26,899 hectares damaged, crops over 923 hectares have been destroyed in Sonepur. The Nor’wester also damaged 561 houses in this district”, the minister added.