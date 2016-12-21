50k fine if flights drop human waste from air

New Delhi: All the planes emptying toilet tanks during flight will be penalized with a Rs 50,000 fine said the National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Tuesday in a directive ordered to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to issue instructions to all airlines.
The direction came on the plea of Lt Gen (Retd) Satwant Singh Dahiya who has sought action against the airlines for endangering the health of residents while emptying the human waste during flight and further also terming their act as a violation of the ‘Swachh Bharat Abhiyan’.
Normally, the waste in the aircraft tanks should be disposed off by ground handling personnel once the plane lands. Bu tthere were cases where the waste was emptied in the air. The NGT has asked the DGCA to issue circular to all ground handling services and airlinesto ensure that they do not release waste from human waste tanks while landing or anywhere near the terminals of the IGI Airport.
In a meeting chaired by NGT Chairperson Swatanter Kumar, a number of directions were passed to the DGCA which would be further applicable to all the airlines of the country. It was decided during the meeting that aircraft on landing would be subjected to surprise inspection to see that human waste tanks are not empty and if any aircraft is found to be violating such circular or their tanks are found empty on landing, they shall be subjected to environment compensation of Rs 50,000 by default.