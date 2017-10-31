500 long-distance trains to run faster from November 1

New Delhi: In a bid to cut down on the travel time of several long-distance trains by up to three hours, the Indian Railways has announced a new timetable which will come into effect from November 1, 2017.
As many as sixty-five trains under Northern Railway will run faster as the Indian Railways plans on speeding up trains and reducing the time of halt of trains at railway stations.
Over 500 long distance trains by up to two hours, sources said.
According to reports, trains such as the Bhopal-Jodhpur Express will reach 95 minutes early while the Guwahati-Indore Special will complete its 2,330-km journey 115 minutes early and the 1929-km journey of the Ghazipur-Bandra Terminus Express will be completed 95 minutes earlier.
In the new timetable virtually every rail zone has trains which have been speeded up – for example, 51 express and 36 passenger trains running under the Southern Railway have been speeded up while in East Coast Railway (ECoR) 37 express and 19 local passenger trains will run faster, the report said.
The Northern Railway timetable has three new trains for the sector – Tejas, Humsafar and Antyodaya Express.