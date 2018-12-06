50 Sexiest Asian Women: Deepika secures top slot, Priyanka lands at No. 2

By pragativadinewsservice
London: Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone has topped the list of ’50 Sexiest Asian Women’ released on Wednesday. Meanwhile, five-time winner Priyanka Chopra lost her zenith position and landed on the number 2 spot.

The award-winning actor behind recent box-office hits such as Padmaavat and Bajirao Mastani acquired the top slot in the list compiled annually by UK-based ‘Eastern Eye’ weekly.

While the first and second position is filled with Bollywood beauties Deepika and Priyanka, the third position goes to television diva Nia Sharma. Nia held on to her position as the sexiest TV star in the list for the third year in a row.

Pakistani actress Mahira Khan acquired the fourth position and the fifth slot is owned by Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star Shivangi Joshi.

The rest of the top 10 in the 2018 list includes Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor, Hina Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Niti Taylor.

The highest-placed newcomer in the list is Ashi Singh and the youngest in the list is 20-year-old television actress Shivangi Joshi.

Earlier, Deepika also entered into the top 5 of Forbes’ richest Indian celebrities list.

