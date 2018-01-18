50 bikes loaded on truck burnt to ashes

Bhawanipatna: As many as 50 bikes loaded on a truck were gutted in front of a petrol pump near Bhawanipatna on NH-26 in Kalahandi district last night.

According to reports, the mishap occurred at around 4 am when the driver of the heavy vehicle was asleep in its cabin.

The driver woke up after he saw smoke billowing out from backside of the truck and opened the door.

He immediately sought help of the petrol pump staff and they informed to local fire office.

Fire tenders reached the spot and doused the flames. However, all most all the bikes were gutted by then.

The reason behind the incident is yet to be ascertained.

The truck was on its way to Jaipur from Haridwar.