Latest News Update

5-year-old girl raped by a 12-year-old boy in Himachal Pradesh

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
raped

Shimla: In yet another shocking incidence, a five-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a 12-year-old boy in Dhalli on the outskirts of Shimla town, police said.

The incident took place yesterday and the matter was reported to police by the parents of the girl today.

Police said the girl was playing outside her house when the accused lured her and allegedly sexually assaulted her.

The girl is the daughter of a Nepali couple working as labourers and the accused is son of the landlord.

A case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act after a complaint was filed by the parents of the child.

Medical examination of the girl was conducted. The medical report is awaited and investigations are in progress, police said.

Related Items:, , ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

Zeena Samal Zeena Samal
7.2K
Entertainment

More pics from inside Zeena and Rudra’s reception party
Arindam Roy Arindam Roy
5.9K
Entertainment

See pics: First Happy Marriage Anniversary of Arindam and Anupa
Zeena Zeena
4.4K
Entertainment

See first pics: Wedding ceremony of Zeena and Rudra

Follow us on

Archives

Subscribe Our News

Enter Your Email Address

Copyright © 2016 Pragativadi. Powered by 4u Software Solutions

To Top