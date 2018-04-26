5-year-old girl gang-raped by two minors in Jagatsinghpur

Jagatsinghpur: In yet another incident of sexual assault against minors in the state, a 5-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped by two juveniles (one 11-years-old and another 13-years-old) at Kantaballabhapur under Sadar police limits in Jagatsinghpur district, a police official informed today.

The victim’s mother had lodged a police complaint in this regard.

According to reports, the complainant alleged that two minor boys gang-raped her daughter.

“We have conducted medical examination of the accused and the victim. Next course of action will be taken after receiving the medical examination report”, said a senior police official.

Meanwhile, the accused have been detained by the police.