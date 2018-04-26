Headlines

5-year-old girl gang-raped by two minors in Jagatsinghpur

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Odisha

Jagatsinghpur: In yet another incident of sexual assault against minors in the state, a 5-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped by two juveniles (one 11-years-old and another 13-years-old) at Kantaballabhapur under Sadar police limits in Jagatsinghpur district, a police official informed today.

The victim’s mother had lodged a police complaint in this regard.

According to reports, the complainant alleged that two minor boys gang-raped her daughter.

“We have conducted medical examination of the accused and the victim. Next course of action will be taken after receiving the medical examination report”, said a senior police official.

Meanwhile, the accused have been detained by the police.

Related Items:, , ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

summer vacation summer vacation
4.0K
Headlines

Odisha Govt announces summer vacation for all schools from tomorrow
sex video sex video
3.2K
Headlines

Another sex video of Odia singer goes viral
Odisha Odisha
815
Headlines

IAS reshuffle: Arindam Dakua new Bolangir Collector, Vineet Bhardwaj Collector of Mayurbhanj
To Top