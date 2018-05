Berhampur: A minor boy was killed and three others of a family were injured after chunks of concrete fell on them from ceiling of their house at Punanda village under Sheragada block in Ganjam district on Wednesday.

The mishap took place at around 4 am while the family members including the two minors were sleeping inside the house.

While the 5-year-old boy died on the spot, three others were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.