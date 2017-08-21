PRAGATIVADI:LEADING ODIA DAILY

5 Union Ministers to take part in BJP’s state executive meet tomorrow

Bhubaneswar:  Five Union Ministers will visit Odisha and take part in the State Executive Meeting of Odisha BJP here on Tuesday.

According to reports, Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar, Rural development Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, Petroleum & Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Tribal Affairs Minister Jual Oram and Minister of State for Railways Manoj Sinha are scheduled to attend the meeting tomorrow and encourage the party leaders and workers in the state to do better at the booth level.

Manoj Sinha is scheduled to visit Nayagarh district after attending the meeting at the BJP’s state headquarters office tomorrow.

