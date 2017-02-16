5 new judges appointed in Supreme court

New Delhi: Five new judges were appointed to the Supreme Court on Wednesday.

The names include Sanjay Kishan Kaul, Dipak Gupta, Mohan M. Shantanagoudar, S. Abdul Nazeer and Navin Sinha- Chief Justices of the high court of Madras, Chhattisgarh, Kerala, Karnataka and Rajasthan, respectively. It is scheduled to be sworn on Friday.

Their names had been recommended by the Supreme Court collegium in January.

The fresh appointments will take the number of Supreme Court judges to 28, still three short of the court’s full strength. This is the second set of appointments to the top court since it declared the National Judicial Appointments Commission (NJAC) Act, 2014, unconstitutional and an infringement on judicial independence. In May 2016, four judges were appointed to the court.

The appointments have been made in spite of a standoff between the apex court collegium and the Centre in finalizing the memorandum of procedure (MoP) for appointing judges.