5 lakh compensation for fake encounter

Pragativadi News Service
Bhubaneswar: In a fake encounter case in Kandhamal between SOG jawans and Maoists that killed an innocent tribal couple, the Odisha Human Rights Commission (OHRC) directed state government to pay a compensation of Rs 5 lakh per person.

In the July 26, 2015 incident, Dubeswar Nayak or Duba and wife Bubhudi or Budhia of Kotagada police station, Pangal Padar village, went up to the Trapa hills for better mobile network to talk to son Rahul living in Tamil Nadu. But in the evening, SOG jawans deployed for tackling Maoists had gunned the couple down.

Apart from human rights workers, Rahul claimed the killings as fake encounter and also demanded compensation while his sister Janusi filed a complaint before police. After probe, the innocence of the couple was evident and district administration gave an ex gratia to their family of Rs 20,00 and Red Cross provided them with Rs 2 lakh. OHRC on Tuesday said that this compensation was not enough and directed home department principal secretary to pay Rs 5 lakh compensation per head.

