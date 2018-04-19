5 killed in truck-car head-on collision in Odisha

Cuttack: Five persons were killed in Odisha today after a deadly head-on collision between a truck and a car. The accident occurred on NH-55 near Oranda under Gurudijhatia police limits in Cuttack district last night.

While four persons died on the spot, another succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment at SCB Medical College and Hospital.

According to reports, the mishap took place when the five deceased persons were returning home after attending a feast.

Police rushed to the spot on being informed about the accident and recovered the bodies with the help of locals. Investigation into the incident is underway.

Identity of three deceased has been established so far.

Anil Das and Biswaranjan Das, two brothers are from Mahulpada village in Dhenkanal district and Papu Das of Athagarh have been identified among the deceased.