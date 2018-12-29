5 killed in coal mine accident in China

Beijing: At least five workers were killed and one trapped in coal mine accident in Fujian province in China.

The authorities said on Saturday the accident occurred at a coal mine in Longyan city on Friday.

Reports said nine people were working in the mine at the time of the accident, five of whom were killed.

One was injured and two were rescued while efforts were on to rescue the last remaining miner, news agencies reported.

Authorities have arrested the owner of the mine and an investigation was launched to determine the cause of the accident.

The mines in China are among the most dangerous in the world with a high rate of accidents.