5 killed, 3 injured in truck-auto collision in Puri

Puri: As many as five persons were killed and three others were injured after a truck collided head-on with an auto rickshaw on new Jagannath Sadak near Sukala in Puri district last night.

The victims have been identified as the residents of Andalsingha village under Kanas block of the district, who were returning home in an auto rickshaw after attending a funeral at Swargadwara here.

As per sources, the mishap took place when eight persons were returning after attending a funeral at Swargadwar in Puri.

The ill-fated auto rickshaw collided head-on with a speeding truck killing four of them on the spot and injuring others.

One among the four injured succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment at Puri District Headquarters Hospital (DHH). The condition of rest three is stated to be critical.