5 IAS officers elevated to Additional Chief Secretary

Bhubaneswar: Five senior Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers of Odisha cadre have been promoted to the additional chief secretary rank.

As per sources, Home Principal Secretary Asit Kumar Tripathy, Forest and Environment Principal Secretary Suresh Mohapatra, MSME Principal Secretary LN Gupta, Higher Education Principal Secretary GVV Sharma and KBK Chief Adminstrator SP Thakur were elevated to the Additional Chief Secretary.

Meanwhile, the IAS officers will continue to serve remaining in the concerned departments even after promotion.